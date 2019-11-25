Season of giving kicks off with James Brown Turkey Giveaway

Hundreds of people lined up for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

The event is meant to help those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Every year, the James Brown Foundation lets people register for a turkey, and then more then 300 hundred birds are given out free of charge.

The tradition started with James Brown years ago and is continued by his daughter, Deanna, after he passed.

“We’re supposed to be here to help those in need. My dad never forgot where he came from and by the grace of God and so much great support from the community and different people around, we’re happy to be able to continue, because its a real need,” said Deanna Brown.