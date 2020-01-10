Search is on for suspects involved in destruction of City property in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is searching for several people believed to be involved in destruction of City property.

Investigators say the incident took place on Wednesday, January 8 at Summer Field Park on Old Edgefield Road.

Authorities released pictures of what is believed to be the suspects involved. The pickup appears to be a GMC, with six white male occupants. The other vehicle appears to be a small SUV, possibly red in color, with a white female driver.

If you have any information, contact North Augusta Public Safety.

