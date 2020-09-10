Search is on for suspect involved in auto break-ins, theft of property in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person they say is believed to have been involved in several auto break-ins and theft of property.

Officials say the incidents took place during the night of September 1 around the May Royal, Rodgers Rd,. Crossland Park, and Summer Lakes areas.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for any crime.

