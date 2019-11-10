Search is on for suspect in Circle K armed robbery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 10 at the Circle K at 1947 Gordon Highway.

Following the incident, we’re told the suspect, was last seen running into Raes Creek Mobile Home Park in the area of Mechelle Way.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Terry Bale or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1454 or (706) 821-1020