Search is on for suspect in Burke County shooting incident

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a shooting and car accident in Waynesboro.

Officials say a black dodge journey was driving on East 7th St. Then a deputy saw someone firing shots from the car just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The deputy turned around and found the car crashed into a power pole.

We”re told he driver got out and ran through the back yards of several homes. The passenger of the car, Da’jon Ryans, was detained, transported to a local hospital for injuries, and then booked into jail.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.