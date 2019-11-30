Search is on for suspect in Burke County assault

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect

Details are limited but authorities say the incident involving Rian Raekwon Stone happened in Millen, Ga. He’s facing aggravated assault and weapons charges.

The 17-year-old is described as an African-American male, standing at 5’9, weighting 171 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and no tattoos.

He has been spotted in the area recently, according to officials.

If you see him, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous,” officials added.