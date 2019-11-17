Search is on for aggravated assault suspect in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Augusta.

Authorities are searching for 33-year-old Damario Williams. That incident took place at the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on November 15.

He’s described as an African-American man, standing at 5-foot-11, weighing 205 pounds.

The 33-year-old has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020.