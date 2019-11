AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder was last seen on Wednesday, November 6th at 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Claussen Road.

She was last seen wearing an inside-out gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white flip flops.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080