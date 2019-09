AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a runaway teen.

15-year-old Treyvon Glenn was last seen on September 19th at 3 p.m. on the 3700 block of Rio Ridge Drive.

Investigators say he left the home after an argument with his mother and not been seen since.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080