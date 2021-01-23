Search for possible military ordinance happening in Saluda

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) —Authorities in Saluda is searching for a possible military ordnance.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have been searching Lake Murray near Blacks Bridge on Hwy 391, officials said.

An angler using a casting net for bait snagged what he described to be a possible military ordnance. Once he recognized a possible military ordnance, he let loose the casting net, marked the area, and notified authorities.

This is a very difficult search due to the murky water and old bridge debris from the original Blacks Bridge that was demolished on August 10, 1990. The bottom of the lake floor has metal, rebar, and concrete making it very difficult to locate the alleged military ordnance. Divers are basically having to search by hand. This type of search takes time due to the temperature of the water and having to switch out divers. Law Enforcement states that the area of search is in about 30 to 35 feet of deep water, according to a post.

There have been no explosions in the area of search.

There does not appear to be any immediate danger to the Saluda County communities at this time.