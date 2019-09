AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

60-year-old Cheryl Morris was last seen on Tuesday, September 3rd, just before 1 a.m. leaving Doctors Hospital on Wheeler Road.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with ‘Christ Is The Way’ in white letters on the front.

Morris is said to be in the early stages of dementia.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 706-821-1080