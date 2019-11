WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a missing Wilkes County woman.

61-year-old Sharon Burdette was last seen on Sunday, November 17th.

She was reportedly in a red/burgundy 2004 Honda Odyssey with GA Tag TDI8751

Investigators say she was last seen wearing tan color nursing scrubs with the logo CSRA and a black turtleneck under the scrubs with a dark green fleece jacket.

If you have any information, please call 706-678-2911 or the GBI at 706-595-2575