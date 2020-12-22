Search for missing man after altercation in Apple Valley neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

26-year-old Donnell Antonio Price was last seen on Wednesday, December 16 on the 3700 block of Andover Court.

Investigators say Price was possibly involved in an altercation in the Apple Valley neighborhood between December 16 and 21.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

