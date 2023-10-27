AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for they public’s help finding a missing teen.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 16-year-old Dacosta, Ezekiel Finley. He was last seen Oct. 24 at around 10:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Standish Place. Investigators say he may be in the Cardigan Court or Glenn Hills High School areas.

Dacosta is described as being around 5’6″ tall and 165 lbs.

If you’ve seen Dacosta or know where he may be, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.