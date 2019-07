COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a missing teen in the CSRA.

15-year-old Jennifer Coffey was last seen on July 1st at her home in Columbia County.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that investigators believe she may still be in the area.

Jennifer is 5’6, has brown hair with blonde highlights and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, please call 706-541-2800