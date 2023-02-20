RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A search is being held today for a man missing since August 2022.

Keith Styburski was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 on the 2300 block of Mims Road.

Authorities say he may have been having a mental crisis.

Styburski’s car was seen on railroad tracks along Watkins Pond Road and hit by a train. He was seen walking in the area and then vanished.

Keith Styburski

Organizers are asking for volunteers in Monday’s search. They’re asking for people to meet at the McBean Package Shop at 10am. That’s located at 5262 Mike Padgett Highway in Hephzibah.

Those with dogs, equipment, ATVs, ect are welcome and needed.

