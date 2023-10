AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

17-year-old Diamond Edith Johnson was last seen on March 4, 2023, on the 2700 block of Castletown Drive in Augusta.

Diamond is known to frequent the Meadowbrook Drive area and local hotels.

Investigators say Diamond is 5’10”, weighing approximately 200lbs.

If you have any information on Diamond’s whereabouts, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080