JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24 that left one dead and three injured.

According to law enforcement, 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. 19-year-old Ricardo Jermaine Tarver Jr. and 29-year-old Rhyheem Shydel Williams were hospitalized, and 47-year-old Tracie Morgan was treated and released from the hospital.

Wicker’s body will be transported to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy as soon as possible by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Forest Drive.

“I thought it was firecrackers, and my grandson said G-mama, those are not firecrackers, those are gunshots,” an anonymous witness said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrived on the scene shortly after dispatch received calls about gunshot victims being checked-in to Jefferson County Hospital’s emergency room.

Investigators believe that several weapons were used and struck multiple cars.

“This is a newer instance for Jefferson county,” said Sara Lue, the assistant special agent in charge for Thomson GBI. “The past few years we haven’t had a large instance like this, so this is unusual for Jefferson County.”

Other anonymous witnesses we spoke to said this is the fourth year they’ve had the block party and nothing like this has happened before.

The GBI is urging anybody who witnessed the crime to come forward and provide whatever information they can.

“We have several leads we are following, but we would like the community to come forward with any information,” Lue said. “Any individuals that were at that block party in Louisville, any individuals that have information about events that took place during the evening. We would love to talk to them and get information from them.”

Community members can report information to the GBI’s anonymous tip line, 1-800-597-8477, or its website, www.gbi.georgia.gov. They can also use the See Something, Say Something app.