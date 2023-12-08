AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The search continues for a missing mother in Aiken County. Several incident reports suggest a troubling pattern of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence and leaving an abusive situation. It’s very challenging,” shared Cumbee Center Executive Director Jessica Coach.

30-year-old Jamilla Smith disappeared after a disturbing 911 call reporting her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Harmon’s, presence. He was later arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence, but the search for Smith continues.

“I think she’s still out there. We’re hoping and praying that she’s still out there,” friend Brittney said.

NewsChannel 6 examined 100 pages of incident reports and discovered a troubling pattern of domestic violence. The incidents include physical assaults, verbal altercations, a shooting, and property damage.

“She would call me upset. You know, we would see her with bruises. It was very obvious. It was known. Everybody knew it wasn’t a secret,” Brittney added.

Cumbee Center Executive Director Jessica Coach shared people may stay in abusive situations for various reasons, including fear, financial dependency, love, and concerns for children’s well-being.

“It takes the average person eight to 10 times to leave an abusive relationship before they leave for good. The most dangerous time for a victim is when they decide to leave,” she said.

While there might be an increase in domestic violence during the holiday season, it may not become apparent.

“They’ll try to keep the peace for the actual holidays, to get through the holidays as a family, as a unit,” Coach added.

Jamila is a mother of two, and Coach shared that domestic violence not only has long-term effects on adults but also significantly impacts children who witness it.

“We idolize those who are charged with nurturing us. And so we tend to mimic their behaviors. So if this is what we’ve known all of our life, this is what we learn to be normal when it’s not at all,” she added.

Meanwhile, if you have any information on Jamila’s whereabouts, contact 911.

See the information below for more information on domestic violence resources in the CSRA.

803-649-0480

706-736-2499 | 1-800-799-SAFE