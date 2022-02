ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The search continues for a missing woman after her car was found last Wednesday in McCormick.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Alexis Ware was last seen driving a red Honda last Sunday on Highway 29 north.

Last Wednesday, deputies found the Honda in McCormick.

Deputies said Ware is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ware’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-440.