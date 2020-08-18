Seamless Summer Option provides meals for all kids in Richmond County until end of August

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Seamless Summer Option for Richmond County Schools provides meals for all kids in the district.

With a late start to the first day of school, this service helps families that need the support.

You can head to any school in Richmond County, except Davidson and Glenn Hills, or wait until a bus drops it off at your stop. For those stops and times CLICK HERE.

They pack non perishables and frozen meals with instructions on the packaging for families to enjoy.

With little food pick up, many meals are left over. Nutrition Services Director Kathy Johnson says they’ve been donating the leftovers to nonprofit organizations. She says they had a better turnout in the Spring.

“Right now, I am hoping this is more due to maybe the parents don’t have the word out like they did in the Spring. In the Spring I was kind of obvious, because we sent something home, actually we sent meals home with the children on that last day that they attended school,” says Johnson.

A lack of meal pick ups could mean a lack of funding for Nutrition Services. The department is funded by the USDA. This program is an extension of the Seamless Summer Option to make up for the late start to school. The less meals they see being taken, the less money they think the department needs.

“A lot of people do not realize, that school nutrition is self sustaining financially, and we do not draw money from the general fund of the school district,” says Johnson.

The service is every Tuesday and Friday until the end of August.