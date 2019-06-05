Seamless Summer Feeding Program Sites

McCORMICK, SC – (The McCormick Messenger)

Summer School – Complex, 6977 SC Hwy 285, McCormick, 443-0178.

Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Dates June 10 – July 12. Closed July 4.

Westowne Apts., 437 Talbert Rd., McCormick, 465-2519.

Lunch 11 a.m. – noon. June 10 – July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1-4.

Mims Community Center, 2458 Hwy 81, Willington, 391-2296.

Lunch noon – 1 p.m. June 10 – July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1-4.

Springfield Green Olive AME Church, 123 Guillibeau Cemetery Rd., McCormick, 391-5716.

Lunch 11 a.m. – noon. June 17 – 21.

The R.C. Christian Academy, 685 Edgefield St., Hwy 283, Plum Branch, 443-2136.

Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m. – noon. June 10 July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1 – 4.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1658 New Hope Rd., Plum Branch, 443-5454.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 10 – July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1 – 4.

This program is available to all children in the community at no cost to parents.

For more information, contact Student Nutrition Services at 852-0636.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.