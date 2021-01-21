Sculpture show taking form in Augusta

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) The latest artistic effort for the Garden City is taking shape.

.The final pieces for the Augusta Sculpture Trail are going up

The Arts council leased 10 sculptures, that are set up across different parts of downtown

They will be part of a walking tour.

Those taking part say it’s a fun way to enjoy art in a different setting.

“It’s a wonderful idea,it gives the artist the opportunity the show their work other than a static museum or a planned spot their dropped everywhere all around you, so you have a chance to tour around have you seen the one down there have you seen the one there,” said sculptor Larry Schueckler.

The grand opening/ for the Augusta Sculpture Trail is Saturday February 6th.

