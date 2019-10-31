Sculpture plan still not taking shape

When the two finalists here at Riverwatch and Alexander it brought out the commissioners inner art critic they put the project on 30 days hold, that was almost sixty days ago, and right now city leaders are no closer to shaping a way to move forward.

This west Augusta gateway is in line for a large publicly paid for sculpture, just waiting for one of the two finalists to be selected.

“I know the Greater Augusta Arts Council, we are ready to move forward we would like to see the Riverwatch project get finished,” said Recreation and Parks Interim Director Ron Houck.

Tuesday the Public Services Committee members talked gateway sculptures but not in support of Riverwatch.

I feel like we should stop the process at Riverwatch,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Some Commissioners saying instead of starting at Riverwatch they should start at Sand Bar Ferry Road, and they should also start over with new sculptures.

“I think we do I don’t think anyone is satisfied with the sculptures at all I think it needs to connect more with Augusta Georgia,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“You know what I got so turned off by those sculptures that I made my own sculpture so we won’t even go there,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“I want to see some different sculptures first of all I want to see something that’s going to represent the city, and I want to start in the part of the city that don’t have anything,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But others saying there no reason to throw everything out and start over.

“You start all over you’re not going to get a piece of art that everybody agrees to what it is and everybody is not going to like it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But the final recommendation for the sculpture for Riverwatch still hasn’t been made by the Procurement Department.

“We haven’t finished the evaluation process because the commission did put it on hold,” said Houck.

Tuesday the Public Services Committee debated the gateway sculptures but failed to make a recommendation the next move is going to have to be Commissioners are going to have to remove the 30 day hold on the projects so the Procurement Department can go back to work.