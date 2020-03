Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta Utilities employee is off the job and at home because of concern over the coronavirus.

“An employee stated he was feeling bad so he did the AU face-time screening and the doctor suggested they go home and stay home for 14 days,” said Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier says the employee had no contact with the general public and his truck is currently being sanitized.