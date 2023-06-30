AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- Friday morning the supreme court said no to Biden’s goal to ease the financial burden on families across the country.

A majority ruled that Biden’s administration overstepped its power by looking to forgive $400 billion in student loans accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan would have wiped out student loan debt for 26 million Americans nationwide.

But now the question is what this means for college students in the CSRA.

“I think it is kind of disappointing that some of those resources aren’t being allocated like he (Biden) promised. But at the same time, they can’t always hold their promises they make in the campaign,” said senior Mikayla Woodward.

Woodward is a business major at USC-Aiken, and says she’s blessed she hasn’t had to take out student loans.

But she would like to see more financial resources going towards her peers that may not have the same privilege.

“It’s one of those things where you hope to see the best, but at the same time with stuff like this happening it’s kind of hard to see where it’s gonna go, it’s hard to predict,” said Woodward.

Others such as Peter Flores have mixed feelings about the decision. Like Woodward, he hasn’t needed to take out student loans. But he says the decision in Washington could have gone either way, and affects both students and taxpayers.

“I think this was a decision that could have gone either way,” said Flores.

“This was a decision that at least will benefit the taxpayers, or should benefit the taxpayers. However, I do think there should be something in consideration for those students who cannot pay or cannot afford to pay back loans for college: which is very expensive right now.”

Flores hopes the loan dates will at least be adjusted. This way, students have more time to pay the loans back.

According to a recent study from banking experts at CreditDonkey, Georgia residents have the second highest student loan debt in America, behind the state of Maryland.

The research shows that there are 1,641,600 total borrowers in the peach state, with an average loan debt of $41,826 per borrower.

In terms of where Biden stands, President Biden criticized the supreme court’s decision this afternoon, saying the fight is not over.

He says he will offer an alternative debt relief plan that he says will lessen the threat of default.

For the moment, there are no details on how that might work.