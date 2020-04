AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Everyone’s finding new ways to stay sane and entertain.

One of the bosses here at WJBF, Scott Elledge, is doing the same thing with his buddy Dale Woodfin, who is in South Pittsburg, TN.

Elledge, a drummer, saw Woodfin’s version of Sesame Street on Facebook, so he decided to mix it up and add the drums to it.

The guys say they’ll be doing more of these theme songs for kids so we’ll let you know where to find them when they do.