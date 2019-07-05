Sconyers granted $100k bond in child murder case

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Bond granted for a Columbia County man accused of murdering a one-year-old boy.

Michael Sconyers is charged after investigators found Lincoln Davitte unresponsive on the patio of his mother’s home back in May.

Lincoln’s father, Tyler, says this is something he is all too familiar with. Just five years ago his own father was murdered at a Columbia County church. He sat in the court room today trusting that justice will be served.

Many questions unanswered, as Tyler Davitte sat in the court room, facing the man accused of murdering his one-year-old son, Lincoln.

“Everybody thinks you got all the time in the world until something like this happens blunt force,” said Tyler.

Michael Sconyers was granted bond Friday in a Columbia County courtroom.

Sconyers was Lincoln’s mother’s boyfriend and an Augusta firefighter; someone Tyler Davitte says he thought could be trusted.

“I don’t know him personally but you would think that, somebody being a first responder is somebody that’s supposed to protect and serve us,” said Tyler.

On May 1st, investigators say Sconyers picked up :incoln from daycare. They say security footage from the day care showed everything seemed normal.

“10 or 15 or 20 minutes later, instantly he’s got head injuries to make it seem like he had fell, from what I’d gather or what I’d been kinda told,” said Tyler.

Tyler says he was told Lincoln fell off a ledge that is about three inches high, injuries professionals told him just don’t add up to a fall.

“They all concurred on saying that there is no way that could have happened.”

Tyler was in a custody battle with Lincoln’s mother and says it had been months since he’d seen his son. He says he didn’t find out about Lincoln’s death, until days after he died.

“He had already passed away on a Saturday and we didn’t find out until Monday morning.”

Now, he’s telling NewsChannel 6 the words he wishes he could say to his son.

“That I love him and I’m just sorry that I wasn’t there to protect him that day.”

Protect him from someone he thought would take care of his son, but who is now charged with the boy’s murder.

“Do you think that he did this to your son?”

“I do, I do believe so, but I know that it’s in the courts hands.”

Bond for Charles Sconyers was set at $100-thousand dollars. If he posts that bond, he’ll have to live with his parents, wear a gps tracking monitor and will not be allowed to be around kids under 10, without supervision.

Meanwhile, Tyler Davitte says he’s extremely grateful to all the people who have helped him through this time. He says he’s stuck in a nightmare, but he thinks justice will be served.