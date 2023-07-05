AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – The University of Georgia Savannah River Ecology Laboratory is hosting Science Saturday, for the first time in four years.

Science Saturday will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at South Aiken High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hold alligators, touch a rattlesnake, watch plants breath, see vultures, owls, and hawks, and meet some adorable critters. In addition to exhibiting plants and animals, residents will be able to talk with scientists and graduate students about their research.

Science Saturday is one of several free programs offered at SREL. The lab has a long history of community involvement and investment into the next generation. The Outreach and Education team presents programs such as Ecologist for a Day and EcoTalks throughout the year. The Ecologist for a Day program allows students to become immersed in a guided facilitated field experience.

Students identify living and nonliving components that make up our local ecosystems. Students participating are inspired to consider careers in the areas of S.T.E.M.

In addition to offering opportunities to the community, SREL provides a variety of opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing careers in environmental science and related disciplines to experience field work through internships, courses, and technician positions.