EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run in Edgefield County.

According to SCHP, the incident happened on Sunday, December 24th around 10:15 P.M. on U.S. 25, which is Edgefield Road, near Amelia Drive.

Authorities state that the unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 25 when it struck a pedestrian, and the suspect fled the scene.

According to SCHP, the pedestrian received serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Authorities say the vehicle is possible a SVU type vehicle, and it may have damage to the passenger side mirror.