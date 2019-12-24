Schools come together to help a family in need after a house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gracewood Elementary and Goshen Elementary schools teamed up to help a family who is without a home after a fire on McDade Road in Augusta.

People from the two schools and from around the community collected toys and other items for the family.

We spoke with the principal of Gracewood Elementary, Renee Perry, who spearheaded the event.

“We knew that it was right here at Christmas time, I know how tight people are at Christmas time, and knew that people might not have a lot to give, but we wanted to make sure the kids had a Christmas and it’s amazing the outpour that has come from neighbors, teachers at Goshen Elementary, teachers at Gracewood Elementary, the whole community has come together to help.”

If you would like to donate to this family, CLICK HERE for a link to their GoFundMe page.