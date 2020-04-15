School year to end in Columbia County May eighth for some students

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County school board held a meeting on April 14 we got to view virtually because of Covid-19.

Board members voted to end the school year on May 8, 2020, for students who have met satisfactory progress in their studies.

“For students who have not successfully completed the requirements of their course, they will get target remediation from May 11th to May 22nd. until what time their teacher determines they have successfully completed the requirements for the remainder of the year,” explained Superintendent Dr. Sandara Carraway.

Many things were on the Columbia County school board’s agenda like school facility closures and graduation ceremony dates.

Dr. Carraway said, “We have tentatively identified July 24th and July 25th as graduation. And I just want to focus on the word tentatively, because, of course, it will all be determined by where we are with the coronavirus threat.”

In Richmond County, graduation dates have not changed.

Public Information Officer, Lynthia Ross said, “Our graduation dates, as they exist, are outside of any orders for shelter-in-place and outside the window for our current emergency declaration. But, what we will do is, continue to follow the best guidance we got from public health officials.”

Meal and distance learning programs will continue.

“Our families will pick up food only three days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. But they will be provided food for the next day when they come,” said Dr. Carraway.

Ross said, “We will be announcing some changes to our parents next week so that they can make some modifications to the program. Even with those modifications, our students will still receive meals from Monday through Friday, their breakfast and their lunch meals through the end of the school year.”

Amy Nunnally with Burke County schools said in a statement parents and seniors are requesting a real graduation. Not a virtual one. She said if it can’t happen soon, it will happen this fall.

Two school employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

In Aiken County, school leaders are still discussing alternative plans for graduations. Schools statewide are closed until the end of April.

While local school facilities remain closed, many eyes are looking at a November Masters.

“By our next board meeting, we will bring a recommendation to our board for an adjustment to our 20, 21 calendar that will make way for a week for the Masters. We know how important that is,” said Dr. Carraway.

Ross added, “Their recommendations will be presented to the board at their next meeting. But of course like all Augustans, the rough time we’ve had this spring, we’re all ready to welcome the tournament patrons to Augusta in the fall.”