School supplies giveaway in the Garden City

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – School supplies were given away in at the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library.

Teachers, parents, and students got the chance to stop by the library on Telfair Street to get some much-needed gear.

Outreach librarian Erin Prentiss said, “There’s a lot of resources out here in the community but everyone doesn’t know what’s out there. There’s a lot of things that can help families, especially low-income families, but if you don’t know what’s out there, you can’t take advantage of it so you can come here. Learn about all the resources in this community and get some school supplies.”