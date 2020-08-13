School Superintendent and locals respond to the newly proposed school schedule

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County school leaders are adjusting the calendar for this school year after the announcement by Augusta National.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway affirmed schools were prepared for this and it didn’t come as a surprise the Masters will be played without patrons. Pending approval from the school board, students will now have school during Masters week.

“We all knew with the presence of the coronavirus that there was a very good possibility that we weren’t going to able to have the tournament as we all knew it,” said Dr. Carraway.

Jamie Sutton, a parent said, “I was kind of expecting it not to just happen. Of course, now it’s frustrating that it’s now patronless.”

The proposal would have students off on Wednesday of Masters week for Veterans Day. October 12 would be a district holiday. The school year would end on May 21, three days earlier than the current schedule.

Grovetown High alumna Tatiana Battle has a sister in high school. She said, “It’s going to change a lot of things. I know when I attended high school here that was something that I looked forward to.”

“Of course, we’ve had plans to use that week for family vacation. We’ve taken off days, made arrangements and now the kids are going to go to school,” explained Sutton.

Battle added, “I definitely think the new school schedule is going to hinder childcare. A lot of people drop their kids off in hopes that it will give them more time to be at work.”

“We know that when we change the calendar it causes people difficulties. Childcare, their job, all those kinds of things but letting our public know sooner rather than later is helpful to them. We made, put notice to our community that should the Masters Tournament not take place or if they chose to hold it without patrons, we would adjust our calendar back so that we would not have to take that week off of school,” said Dr. Carraway.

She added proposed schedule will be up for approval at the school board’s next meeting on August 25. Graduation dates will also be discussed.

As for Richmond County Schools, a plan is in the works.