HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank and Hephzibah High School are making it easier to help students and their families in need.

Friday, February 25th, the school held a grand opening for the project, which they are calling the “School Market Program.”

“So what we’re trying to do is help participate in meeting the needs of our students and their families by making it easier for them to have resources,” says Wronica Wimberly, Family Services Facilitator at Hephzibah High School. “Instead of them driving all the way down to the location, we’re bringing the location to them.”

The project provides an on-campus food pantry that is available throughout the school day and offers students a variety of foods they can eat at school or take home.

“We have two others that should be opening soon, one in Richmond County and one in Barnwell,” says Abby Muehlfeld, Vice President of Market at Golden Harvest Food Bank. “So we’re hoping to continue to expand and continue to offer this.”

According to Golden Harvest, 1 in 5 children in our area struggle with hunger.