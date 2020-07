ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Parents with children in the Allendale County School District will have a chance to hear about reopening plans.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore will host an event Monday, July 13 starting at 6:30 p.m.

We’re told in addition to updates, district leaders will hold a question and answer session, as well.

The event will be broadcasted on the district’s Facebook page.

You can watch, here.