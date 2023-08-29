WJBF – School districts are making preparations for their students, faculty, and staff in regards to Idalia.
- BAMBERG COUNTY:
- Bamberg County Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, August 30th and will have remote learning on Thursday, August 31st.
- Early dismissal times for August 30th: 10:30 A.M. for elementary schools, 10:45 A.M. for middle schools, and 11:00 A.M. for high schools.
- All after-school and athletic programs/events are cancelled for Wednesday.
- BARNWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT 45
- School will be dismissed three hours early on Wednesday, August 30.
- Barnwell Primary School and Barnwell Elementary will be dismissed at 11:30am.
- Barnwell High and Guinyard Butler Middle will be dismissed at 11:50am.
- EMANUEL COUNTY:
- Emanuel County Schools are closed Wednesday, August 30
- EAST GEORGIA STATE COLLEGE:
- The Swainsboro campus will be closed starting Tuesday, August 29 at 5 p.m. and reopen on Thursday, August 31.
- JENKINS COUNTY:
- The Jenkins County School System will be closed on Wednesday, August 30
- JOHNSON COUNTY:
- Johnson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30
- RICHMOND COUNTY:
- All schools will be restricting outdoor activities Wednesday. All after-school activities including athletics are canceled for Wednesday
- SCREVEN COUNTY:
- Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th