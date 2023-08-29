WJBF – School districts are making preparations for their students, faculty, and staff in regards to Idalia.

  • BAMBERG COUNTY:
    • Bamberg County Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, August 30th and will have remote learning on Thursday, August 31st.
    • Early dismissal times for August 30th: 10:30 A.M. for elementary schools, 10:45 A.M. for middle schools, and 11:00 A.M. for high schools. 
    • All after-school and athletic programs/events are cancelled for Wednesday.
  • BARNWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT 45
    • School will be dismissed three hours early on Wednesday, August 30.
    • Barnwell Primary School and Barnwell Elementary will be dismissed at 11:30am.
    • Barnwell High and Guinyard Butler Middle will be dismissed at 11:50am.
  • EMANUEL COUNTY:
    • Emanuel County Schools are closed Wednesday, August 30
  • EAST GEORGIA STATE COLLEGE:
    • The Swainsboro campus will be closed starting Tuesday, August 29 at 5 p.m. and reopen on Thursday, August 31.
  • JENKINS COUNTY:
    • The Jenkins County School System will be closed on Wednesday, August 30
  • JOHNSON COUNTY:
    • Johnson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30
  • RICHMOND COUNTY:
    • All schools will be restricting outdoor activities Wednesday. All after-school activities including athletics are canceled for Wednesday
  • SCREVEN COUNTY:
    • Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th