COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District would like to inform the driving public that more than 300 school bus drivers will take to the roadways to begin testing routes this week, beginning on Tuesday, July 25 – Friday, July 28, 2023.

The first day of school in the district is Thursday, August 3rd.

School officials want to remind parents/guardians and students that they can find their school bus route information on Find My Bus Stop, located on every school website. Simply type in a portion of the address, and find specific route information.

Parents can sign also up for the Edulog Lite School Bus Tracker App, to track school buses along their routes in real time. Parents and students can set alert zones for a specific school and surrounding neighborhoods to receive notifications when their bus arrives in that area. Parents and/or legal guardians will be provided with a school-specific district registration code, via email.

To ensure that school buses depart school campus safely and on time each day, all traffic, to include car lines and student drivers, will be held until all school buses have departed.

Students and staff can locate their buses quickly with on easy-to-remember route number, that will not change throughout the year, according to school officials.