School Bus Wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- The news this week that house speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry has a lot of people asking questions. NewsChannel 6's Devin Johnson sat down with an Augusta University political science professor to go over the process of how a president gets impeached.

Basically what we're talking about here is how to punish an elected official. Impeachment is the most severe punishment and for that to happen the house of representatives needs to have 50 percent of its members agree. After that, the senate takes up the issue and digs deeper- with hearings and investigations. Finally, they too will decide to vote.