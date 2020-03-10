Scholar Athlete Award: Augusta Prep’s Mia Joseph

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week is Augusta Prep’s Mia Joseph.

She’s an exemplary student, athlete and leader.

Mia is a member of the National Honor Society and has a weighted GPA of 4.36. She also serves as class president at Augusta Prep.

She has lettered for the Lady Cavaliers in track & field and volleyball.

She finished first in the state in pole vault last year and holds several school records for the Cavaliers.

She says keeping an organized schedule helps her accomplish more in and out of the classroom.

“I try to be organized I have to plan everything out accordingly and by sticking to a schedule my life is sort of sane,” said Joseph.

“Mia is an outstanding athlete, I mean she has power, speed and quickness and you put all three of those together it’s an outstanding package,” says her track coach Dale Schmacht.

“The school is wonderful, encouraging kids to be diverse and helps that bring that out from them and helps them maximize their potential,” added her dad, Allan Joseph.

Mia is interested in medicine, but she’s not a hundred percent sure what she wants to study in college.

