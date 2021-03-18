Scheduled power outage for University Hospital Saturday

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – University Hospital will have a hospital-wide power outage so Georgia Power can replace high-voltage switchgear beginning at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The outage is expected to take a minimum of eight hours. University will limit foot traffic in the hospital during this time for patient and visitor safety.

Below is a list of changes caused by the outage: