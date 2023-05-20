(WJBF) – In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Memorial Day weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.

The Memorial Day holiday kicks off the summer boating season and is one of the busiest times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

Sunday, May 28:

McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon

