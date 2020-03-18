Scammers contacting SNAP/TANF recipients by email posing as company that can reimburse purchases

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — As residents worry about CO-VID 19, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is warning you about a scam.

SC DSS recently learned of a possible phishing scam, attempting to gain personal identifying information from individuals thought to be recipients of federal programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, according to a news release.

We’re told scammers reportedly contacted individuals via email posing as a company that can reimburse your SNAP purchases.

This is not legitimate, officials say.

Do not provide any bank account information or SNAP/TANF ID information to anyone requesting it by these means. SCDSS is working with the proper authorities to address the matter.

In some situations, DSS employees may request South Carolina residents confirm personal information over the phone, but staff will never threaten clients for information or request bank account information.

You’re asked to report any incidents of email ‘phishing’ attempts to fraudulently gain access to recipient SNAP EBT account information to the SC Department of Social Service, Office of Inspector General Fraud Hotline at 1-(800) 694-8518.