SC Senator asks for Augusta University’s help to fight COVID-19

In a recent interview, South Carolina State Senator Tom Young tells NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that he has reached out to Augusta University for assistance when it comes to vaccine distribution in Aiken.

“I’ve been in touch with some other local officials to try to help get a big location for Augusta University Health to operate a clinic. I’m encouraged by that,” the Senator said. “I’ve put AU Health in touch with DHEC so they can work on getting the vaccine from South Carolina to administer the vaccine to South Carolinians,” he added.

He also said that the Aiken County Legislative Delegation knew for several days about the shortage of providers in Aiken County, “and that’s why we’ve been working so hard to try to get other providers online, to fill in the gap, to meet the demand that we have in our County and in the region.”

Meanwhile, NewsChannel 6 reached out to AU about Senator Young’s comment and they tell us: “Vaccine allocations are made by each state for the residents that live there, and once AU receives approval as well as vaccine from the state of South Carolina, they will readily assist with the inoculating of South Carolina residents.”

They also added that though there is no specific timeline they are hopeful that they could expand vaccination efforts to the entire community very soon.

