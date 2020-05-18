SC reopens close contact businesses, North Augusta Mayor tells us what to expect

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina has the green light to reopen close contact businesses today. That includes: salons, gyms, and pools.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the mayor of North Augusta to see how these guidelines are being policed.

The municipal building has been open and they put up sneeze guards and sanitation stations– and this is nothing short of what they expect from these businesses.

They will have to follow guidelines like wearing masks, cleaning more often, and having their customers wait in a car instead of a lobby.

Mayor Bob Pettit agrees with Governor McMaster’s decision. He says businesses should have the option to open, but only if they are prepared.

“We are not opening our activity center, and our athletic fields and ball fields are still closed, because we are not prepared to provide the disinfectant and the controls that make sense if the governor provided with the guidelines,” says Mayor Pettit.

Mayor Pettit says they will not open their activities center for at least another week. He says there probably won’t heavy surveillance to police small businesses, unless it becomes necessary.