LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A somber ceremony in Lexington County as a community honored those who have given their lives to protect and serve.

“Those illusions were shattered April 24. When your brother Drew Barr was shot —when he was murdered in Cayce doing his job,” Eleventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. Dozens of people from law enforcement and the statewide community gathered Wednesday, May 18, to show their respect for those who wore a badge every day and took the risk and made the ultimate sacrifice in Lexington County from 1897 to 2022.”They were going about their everyday lives, doing their job, doing their duties that you do every day,” Solicitor Hubbard added.

Seventeen names are etched in stone, just like they are in the hearts of many left behind. “They stood their watch, and they passed that baton onto you,” he added.

The memorial shares the story of fallen officers from the police department, sheriff’s office, and other agencies. No name has been added since 2005. Cayce Senior Police officer Drew Barr’s name will be there later. “He was shot because he was one of you. If he had been a private citizen, he wouldn’t have been a target,” Solicitor Hubbard said.













Several speakers, from the solicitor to police chiefs and the sheriff. They asked officers to think about why they do what they do. “We know you’re gonna come because you have to it’s who you are,” he added.

Community groups like the Lexington Women’s Club donated banners and money to the sheriff’s department to help with the tribute.”It makes me feel special, you know, that I have this opportunity to honor them because they’ve used so much for us and have sacrificed so much,” Linda Sinclair said.

“If you see an officer out and about just thank ’em for their service and it goes a long way, just a, just a simple, thank you for what you do. We hear it all the time, but it is always cherished and appreciated,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.