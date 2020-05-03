SC governor to end stay at home order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s governor will end the state’s stay at home order over the coronavirus May 4 and allow restaurants to serve people at outdoor tables as long as strict distancing rules are followed.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement Friday came the same day that state parks reopened along with a number of hotels along the coast and beaches that had been closed for over a month.

The stay at home order will end Monday, the same day outdoor dining can resume with strict limits of eight people to a table.

McMaster promised to keep listening to health officials as he decides what to reopen.