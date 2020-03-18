SC Governor bans all indoor dining; restaurants serving up different options for customers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Several states and municipalities have ordered restaurants to close due to concerns about coronavirus. In South Carolina, it’s not as severe but now a ban is in place on all indoor dining. Some will offer delivery and pickup and for others, you’ll have to wait out the virus.

“When we had a great business up until the governor decided to make this decision,” Owner of Aiken City Billiards Michael Allen told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We still had great camaraderie with our local people. They kept coming when he said that, nobody came in,” he added.

Allen is one of the dozens of Aiken restaurant owners who will now operate differently due to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order.

“We’re going to assess the situation at the present time,” he said.

The grill is no longer on, workers are putting items away, and the billiards are no longer in play. Allen made the move to shut down until the issue can be resolved.

“We may at some point open for dine-in if it’s allowed. But mostly what we’re doing now is shutting completely down and taking precautionary measures, cleaning everything that we can, and reducing our footprint,” he shared.

Governor McMaster also recommended restaurants step up their carry-out services something Allen feels wasn’t thought through.”We still have to have engagement with customers and if we do have a large interest in takeouts, then we still have to have person to person contact. We don’t have a drive-thru. A lot of restaurants downtown Aiken don’t have drive-thrus. The only people that are going to survive that is the big box people with corporate drive-thrus,” he said.

On Jefferson Davis Highway, the carry-out service is still available for people at Bobby’s BBQ. Staff members were cleaning and sanitizing tables and chairs to prevent the co-vid 19 spread even though dining room areas are closed to the public. “Just do more of what we usually do anyway,” owner Bobby Griffin, Jr. said.

In addition to a delivery service, Bobby’s is also offering curbside service for guests. “You just come to the door and let us know what you want. We’ll fix that up. We’ll have a limited menu. We will take care of that for you and bring it to your car,” he added.

So what do local restaurants need at a time like this? The President of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce says more locals like you.

“Local businesses need local support. They need people to go the extra mile to try to help them. We are getting ready to publish a list of our restaurant members who are doing a take out service and our delivery so that we will have that list and that folks can follow that. These are the kinds of things that we need to do right now,” David Jameson said.

Despite the hardship of having to close his doors, Allen remains positive about City Billiards’ future. He supports other restaurants taking similar measures as they did. “We’re still here in Aiken. It’s just going to take time to get over. This is going to take us all in the community to pull together and keep our heads in the right place. Just stay home, stay safe, and do the best we can.” Allen shared.

There’s no word on how long the indoor dining ban will be in effect.

While there is a ban on indoor dining in South Carolina, the City of Aiken is taking it a step further. The City is also banning outdoor dining as well as alcohol consumption in The Alley, according to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

Officials are requiring all outdoor dining tables, chairs, and other items to be removed or locked down while the States of Emergency issued by Governor Henry McMaster and Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon are in effect, Bedenbaugh shared.