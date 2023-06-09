ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education has made a major announcement in regards to administration.

SCDE announced that Angela Jacobs has been named the Interim Administrator for Allendale County Schools.

This will come after Dr. Margaret Gilmore, the current superintendent, officially retires on June 30th.

“With over 30 years of public education experience in both classroom and district-level roles across South Carolina, Angela brings a breadth of experience and know-how to ensure that the new school year in Allendale gets off to a great start,” says State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver in the official press release. “I’m grateful for her enthusiasm and willingness to serve in this capacity while the official search is conducted for the next superintendent of the district.”

The official release states that for the last five years, Jacobs has served as a transformation coach at the South Carolina Department of Education, and prior to joining the SCDE, she was the Director of Recruitment and Certification in Florence 1 Schools (2017-2019) and a principal in the Lee County School District (2013-2017).