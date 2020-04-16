SC Department of Transportation working to clear area roads following storms

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been three days since the cleanup began in our area following storms earlier in the week. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to get things back to normal with cleanup hopefully being completed by the end of the week.

“It is going really good here in Edgefield County at this time,” DOT’s Bobby Usry told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Statewide, we’ve learned, more than 2,500 trees fell down during the storm. Ninety-nine percent of those roads have reopened. The reminding closures are outside of Edgefield County and involve power lines. Damage is more wide-spread in Hampton County.

It’s a coordinated effort there, with a number of folks from our area are attempting to bring things back to normal. “In Edgefield, we have our own employees here. In district seven, which is Hampton County, we got a lot of crews in that area from district two assisting that district in clearing up their roads,” he said.

In Edgefield County, crews are removed debris from the shoulders of Long Cane and Sweetwater Roads. Up the road on Bonview Road in Clarks Hill in McCormick County also is being worked on. “We had approximately 60 trees that fell across the roads in Edgefield County. We should wrap it up by tomorrow,” Ursy shared.

Two thousand employees are responding to storm debris road-clearing from the Department of Transportation. That number including 40 assistance crews sent to areas of need.

This map shows the cleanup operations and where assistance crews have been deployed.

No matter what the circumstances are, Usry says that his team is standing by DOT’s commitment

“Our mission, our goal is to make sure that the roads are safe for travel. That’s our main goal here,” he said.

If you need to report any road damage or some storm damage that is still in the area, just contact the DOT at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).